Breaking News
Thailand’s Unsung Heroes Praised By World Health Organisation
As Thailand became the first country outside of China to detect coronavirus, it has been praised for its overall work in battling and containing the spread of Covid-19. But health workers and officials aren’t the only contributors to Thailand’s relatively low cases.
The Village Health Volunteers have played a pivotal role in educating and helping the Kingdom’s many rural communities in a move that has largely been overlooked. Now, however, the World Health Organisation is praising the volunteers’ work that has dated back to the Cold War era hearts and minds programme.
One such volunteer, 77-year-old Surin Makradee makes rounds in her village, checking people’s temperatures in a routine that is seen in most communities across the country. Like others, she considers the village people her family and says if she doesn’t educate them, they won’t understand the risks of getting infected.
Surin wears a face mask and shield before entering the houses in her village of Saladang in Ang Thong province, which lies around 90 kilometers north of Bangkok.
Having been a volunteer for 38 years, said she is also responsible for monitoring quarantined people who have arrived from other provinces.
Recently, Surin joined the list of volunteers who were praised by the WHO as Daniel Kertesz, WHO representative for Thailand, said, “Thailand’s village health volunteers are unsung heroes working to support the prevention, detection and reporting of COVID-19.”
On top of temperature checks, providing education to villagers and quarantine monitoring, the front-line health volunteers give the government daily health information and monitor for flare-ups in infections.
SOURCE: Reuters
