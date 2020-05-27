Breaking News
Thailand’s Water Supply Running Low From November
Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department recommends that farmers rely more on rainfall than on irrigation because the water supply is limited in reservoirs.
The Director General of the department, Thongplew Kongjun, also warned that it could be short on water supplies between 1 November and 30 April next year because the demand for water is expected to reach 31,351,15 million meters cubic.
“As of May 1, reservoirs nationwide had 11,654 million cubic metres of water,” he said.“According to the water allocation plan, 2,980 million cubic metres will be used for consumption, 3,654 million cubic metres for preserving the ecosystem, 4,974 million cubic metres for agriculture and 367 million cubic metres for industries.”
Meanwhile, Somkiat Prajamwong, Secretary-General of the National Water Resources Office, said that there were 35,484 million cubic meters of water available nationally.
Thailand’s Board of investments states that Thailands water supplies are mainly sourced from the Chao Phraya River (70% from the Bhumibol and Sirikit dams), and 30% from the Mae Klong Dam.
The Thai Meteorological Department estimates that there will be 5 percent less rainfall this year, however, adding that some areas, particularly the areas outside irrigation areas, may run out of water for agriculture.
“Hence, the National Water Resource Committee has been tasked with the job of reserving as much rainwater as possible and ask people to also reserve as much water as they can.”
SOURCE: Nationa Thailand | Thailand Board Of Investments
