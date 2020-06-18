Thais See World Health Organisation As Unreliable | Samui Times

Coronavirus Thailand
Thais See World Health Organisation As Unreliable
After worldwide criticism of the World Health Organisations’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Thais now view the organisation as unreliable.
Such critics as Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a specialist at Bangkok’s Vichaiyut Hospital, pointed to the organisation’s many about-faces during the pandemic which have left many panicking over information that was changed frequently.
“The organization previously caused Thais to panic about PM2.5 dust particles using the United States as a standard,” Dr. Manoon said.
Furthermore, despite many nations disagreeing, WHO said asymptomatic Covid-19 infections rarely spread the virus but then retracted the statement after widespread dissent.
Dr. Manoon also said that Thais have done the right thing by wearing face masks, even before WHO saw it as an important means to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Until quite recently, the WHO also didn’t agree that the use of cloth masks helped contain the spread of the virus.
He said 18 years in the US taught him that most doctors from many institutions such as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have their own measures. The WHO’s advice and suggestions usually were successful for developing countries as they had different standards than those of developed nations.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
