Thais stranded in Malaysia will soon be able to come home | Samui Times

Asia News
Thais stranded in Malaysia will soon be able to come home
Hundreds of Thais are expected to return to the Kingdom after the border opens on Saturday, according to the administration center of Southern Border Provinces (SBPAC).
On Tuesday, the Secretary-General of the SBPAC, Rear Admiral Somkiat Phonprayun, said more than 8 000 people should return, including those who have registered in person and online at the Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and volunteers checked.
Rear Adm Somkiat said that the reports of over 100,000 Thais that will blood the southern borders are all just rumours that have already been rejected by the Ministry of the Interior.
On March 18, Malaysia began enforcing its national “movement management order” a day after confirming the first fatality from the new coronavirus disease. The measure consisted of the immediate closing of the Thai border.
Lieutenant General Phonsak Poonsawat, Commander of the Fourth Army, says…
“300 people will be allowed to cross into Thailand once the Malaysian border opens again.”
Gen Phonsak said that in advance the SBPAC worked together with the southern provinces to prepare for Malaysia’s anticipated mass influx and that returning people would have to be subject to the Covid-19 Quarantine Programme.
“Virus screening teams in all southern provinces have been deployed”
Satun Governor Wiranan Phengchan said Malaysia’s border provinces of Satun, Narathiwat, Yala and Songkhla were restricted to 100, and the number of returnees could be restricted.
Mr Wiranan said, while returning people in Malaysia will be screened, they will be quarantined in Thailand to make sure the virus carriers do not infect anyone.
Satun still has to record any cases of Covid-19, he said, 18 persons who tested positive for coronavirus were not residents and belonged to a group of 26 Indonesian repatriates.
Mr Wiranan said Satun authorities now intend to split returning persons into quarantine facilities in provincial and non-provincial residents.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre, told other media last Tuesday that 135 Thais in South Korea would be returning last night and would be quarantined for 14 days. On Tuesday, Thailand registered 34 new coronavirus infections, totalling 2 613.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
