Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border | Samui Times

Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
This morning reports of more than 50 Thais tried to cross the Sungai Kolok river, to enter back into Thailand from Malaysia.
The Thais people that were doing this were fully aware that it was illegal.
As they attempted to cross the river on foot, they were met with one of the six teams of soldiers from the 48th Ranger Regiment patrolling a seven-kilometre stretch of the Sungai Kolok river.
It was revealed that instead of queueing to slowly return through official border checkpoints the Thai citizens have resorted to doing it themself.
The 50 Thais were then taken to the Sungai Kolok border checkpoint.
There, they were charged with illegal entry and fined 800 baht each.
Although they knew it was an illegal act, they were sent to their home province to conduct a 14 day quarantine.
The returnees says “they were stranded in Malaysia without jobs or money because all business had been shut down.”
“Unable to afford the cost of travelling home through official border checkpoints, which requires embassy letters and costly health certificates, they opted for the illegal channel, willing to be arrested and placed in quarantine”
Below is some of the video footage of the Thais attempting to cross the river.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
Also Read: Thai airlines imposed with strict disease control regulations from May 1
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
No new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29)
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 29)
What to do when it comes to food in the midst of a pandemic
Chiang Mai records best air quality in 6 months
Adjusting to the ‘new normal’ guidelines
4 measures that will continue under the extended Emergency Decree
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Thai man arrested in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and carrying marijuana
Bangkok airways will start flights to Koh Samui from May 15
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
Trending
- Regional News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life4 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login