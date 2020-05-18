The Head of Grab Thailand Resigns | Samui Times

The head of Grab Thailand, Tarin Thaniyavarn, has announced his resignation pointing to his desire to pursue his own dream.

“After having led and given my life to transforming Grab Thailand for over two years, I have decided to pursue my own dream and to chart my own course, the next chapter in life,” Mr Tarin wrote on his Facebook Page.

Mr Tarin expressed gratitude to his co-workers over the past two-plus years.

He took over the role of Head of Grab Thailand on April 1, 2018.

Grab said last month that restaurants signing up to deliver under the app had tripled to over 2,000 daily and it planned to hire more than 64,000 delivery-partners to cover the increasing demand for food, groceries and package deliveries.

According to Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research), online food delivery through apps this year is projected to grow 17% from 33-35 billion baht in 2019, a figure that was largely affected by the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Last month the company reduced the commission from food merchants from 35% to 30% to accommodate the increased demand for food deliveries.

However, in March, Grab added an additional 20 baht charge for orders under 70 baht-which is still in effect.

Mr Tarin said last month that food ordering apps remain unprofitable despite a 30% commission collected from merchants, saying apps still need to subsidise delivery costs for drivers to attract customers.

In 2018, Grab reported a loss of more than 700 million baht, Mr Tarin said. The loss doubled last year as the company expanded the GrabFood business.

Before taking the top job at Grab Thailand, Mr Tarin was executive vice president for group strategy and government relations at e-marketplace giant Lazada.

Prior to Lazada, he was a project leader at the Boston Consulting Group.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post