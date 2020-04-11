The Prime Minister will not tolerate any violations of the national curfew | Samui Times

“People who lack conscience and responsibility will make life miserable for those who are struggling to earn their living. I want to warn them to correct themselves, though the CCSA still has no plan to extend the current curfew hours ” – Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha.

PM Prayut, is in charge of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), so far he has arrested 6,500 people for breaking the national curfew. Despite this, he insists that he will not impose or extend any further restrictions as the current measure has proven to be effective over the past 100 days, with infection rates reducing.

Last evening on a televised broadcasting The PM said…

“Since Jan 4, we have been fighting together against Covid-19 for almost 100 days with preparation, strict monitoring, a strong public health system and cooperation from all sides.”

“We now have the number of infected patients at a controllable level, and a low death rate compared to other leading countries.”

Thailand is being considered as a successful example of a nation dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak. The PM believes this is proof that the curfew and restrictions are effective and playing a large role in reducing the infection rate in Thailand.

Although the PM entrusts the restriction measures are effective, he is also is dissatisfied with the large number of people who have defied the curfew.

Since then, PM Prayut has signed an order which allows certain people to be exempt during the nightly curfew, these are:

Authorities and their assistants.

Civil servants, on duty under the order of state agencies.

Patients in need of medical attention.

Transportation of medical supplies, consumer products, newspapers and goods for import and export.

Those who need to be quarantined.

Staff at petrol stations and public utilities.

Food delivers

Security guards

Fishermen

Garbage man

Rubber appears

Nightshift staff

Prayut also highlighted in his announcement that the Songkran festival is still postponed until further notice, and the public must not take part in any kind of informal celebrations or return to their home provinces during the period. He also urged people to engage in the Rot Nam Dam Hua water-pouring ceremony, which is a national tradition where young people to show respect to their elders and ask for their blessings.

This week, secretary-general of the Department of Health, Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn, launched the ‘save the parents’ campaign to correspond with the Songkran festival, which usually starts from this week until next week. the campaign requests the younger generation to avoid visiting their parents and elderly members of the family during this time, this is to protect those more vulnerable (such as the elderly) from infection.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post