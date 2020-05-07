May 17 Declared As Second Lockdown Commencement | Samui Times

The second stage of lockdown facilitation is scheduled to commence on May 17, but the news is tentative according to Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Despite the announcement by the Secretary of the National Security Council, the government will still evaluate the situation and people’s compliance with the preventive measures from 8 to 12 May and review the findings on May 13.

The recommendations for easing in the second phase will be drawn up on 14 May, which will be submitted to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for consideration.

Taweesin added that the second phase of easing is expected to include large corporations and mass gathering.

The country began the first phase of easing on May 3.

