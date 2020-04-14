The WHO praises Thailand and their efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus | Samui Times

National News
The WHO praises Thailand and their efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus
Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson of the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said today…
“Thailand has been commended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for having a good healthcare system and a million-strong public health volunteer.”
“The World Health Organization has congratulated us on a good family health system and 1,040,000 community health volunteers, resulting in a large group of people who can effectively take care of patients, which is considered one of Thailand’s prides,” he said. “Other countries have now recognised Thailand’s health capacity. And I would like to thank our brothers and sisters, volunteer groups and all industries for their help in paving the [ Rising Covid-19 ] curve.”
The Community Health Volunteers project was initiated in 1977 as an experiment in 20 provinces. There are volunteers in almost every village with more than 40 years of existence. The Ministry of Public Health has qualified volunteers in health and safety, and they have received medical supplies.
They pounded on at least 12 million doors and discovered that 600,000 people (young children and the elderly) are at risk of contracting Covid-19.
SOURCE:The Nation
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
The WHO praises Thailand and their efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus
Crowds queue to exchange their gold for cash – as gold prices reaches a new high
Covid-19 mass testing proving to be not as efficient as you think…
National alcohol ban is putting up to 100,000 alcohol dependent Thais at risk
Thailand Covid-19 Update – Cases are on the rise again with 34 new cases and 1 death
โควิด-19 ภูเก็ต ติดเชื้อเพิ่ม 10 ราย สะสม 188 – ข้อมูล 14 เมษา 63
Drought casing increasing problems for Northern Thailand
อัพเดท COVID-19 ทั่วไทย ติดเชื้อเพิ่ม 34 ราย – ข้อมูล 14 เมษา 63
เช็คด่วน! ได้รับสิทธิ์เงิน 5,000 แต่ตังไม่เข้า เพราะอะไร แก้ยังไง
Officials predict millions of Thais will soon be unemployed from backlash of the Covid-19 crisis
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Immigration Bureau approves visa amnesty for foreigners
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
First confirmed Covid-19 case in Phang Nga – 8 year old boy
Bangkok will be a booze-free zone for the next 10 days
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
News3 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
National News5 days ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
-
National News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
-
Events on Samui1 week ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
-
National News2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login