The WHO praises Thailand and their efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus | Samui Times

Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson of the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said today…

“Thailand has been commended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for having a good healthcare system and a million-strong public health volunteer.”

“The World Health Organization has congratulated us on a good family health system and 1,040,000 community health volunteers, resulting in a large group of people who can effectively take care of patients, which is considered one of Thailand’s prides,” he said. “Other countries have now recognised Thailand’s health capacity. And I would like to thank our brothers and sisters, volunteer groups and all industries for their help in paving the [ Rising Covid-19 ] curve.”

The Community Health Volunteers project was initiated in 1977 as an experiment in 20 provinces. There are volunteers in almost every village with more than 40 years of existence. The Ministry of Public Health has qualified volunteers in health and safety, and they have received medical supplies.

They pounded on at least 12 million doors and discovered that 600,000 people (young children and the elderly) are at risk of contracting Covid-19.

SOURCE:The Nation