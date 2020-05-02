Those visiting Surat Thani from Phuket must self-quarantine | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
Those visiting Surat Thani from Phuket must self-quarantine
The top official of Surat Thani province said that the citizens from Phuket who visit Surat Thani will be quarantined at home for 14 days.
Yesterday, Governor Witchawut Jinto ordered all district heads to quarantine Phuket visitors after 1,143 people expressed an interest in returning to their homes in Surat Thani.
“We will consider these people as travellers from a high-risk territory and therefore they will be subjected to mandatory 14-day home quarantine,” he said. “The quarantine will be closely supervised by public health officials as well as district chiefs, village headmen and district administration offices, whereas the travellers must report their health status via telephone every day,” he said.
As of Yesterday, Phuket had 217 confirmed combined Covid 19 cases: 176 recovered, 38 treated and two fatalities.
Surat Thani has registered 18 cases and all patients recovered, so Covid-19 province is currently safe.
SOURCE: The Nation
