Thousands Of Thai Workers Approved To Return To Taiwan | Samui Times

After Taiwan has seen no Covid-19 cases for some time, thousands of Thai workers have been approved to return for work.

The workers will face a 14 day quarantine and will be allowed to have two-year contracts.

“The ministry made a decision based on the health of workers. Taiwan has not had Covid-19 cases for a long while and it has respected preventive measures,” MR Chatu Mongol Sonakul, the minister, told the media yesterday.

Taiwan isn’t the only country seeking for Thai labourers to return as many ambassadors had asked Thailand to approve its workers to re-enter certain nations.

“These countries see Thai labourers as hard-working, honest and strong. The government will make a decision taking into account the workers’ health and safety,” said the minister.

Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul, director-general of the Department of Employment, said the department plans to export over 50,000 labourers during June to September to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Israel.

Each year, Thai migrant labourers generate revenues worth 140 billion baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post