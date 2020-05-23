Koh Samui News
Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today – Koh Samui Weather
Weather in Koh Samui, Surat Thani…
Today:
- Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.
- High 29ºC.
- Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
- 80% chance of rain.
Tonight:
Next 36 hours:
Next 10 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
