Connect with us

Koh Samui News

Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today – Koh Samui Weather

Samui Times Editor

Published

6 hours ago

on

By

Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today &#8211; Koh Samui Weather | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

Weather in Koh Samui, Surat Thani

Today:

  • Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.
  • High 29ºC.
  • Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
  • 80% chance of rain.

Tonight:

Next 36 hours:

Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today - Koh Samui Weather | News by Samui Times

Next 10 days:

Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today - Koh Samui Weather | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending