The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said today that a collision between a Chinese high pressure system and a hot temperature in Thailand has led to thunderstorms and wind gusts across the kingdom, from 29 April to the present day (except in the west).

General Manager, Monton Surprasert said that in 12 provinces, especially…

Chiang Mai

Chiang Rai

Phrae

Suriname

Nakhon Sawan

Lop Buri

Chachoengsao

Surat Thani

The storms and gusts were devastating.

There have been at least 2,572 buildings, at least two temples and 10 electric poles damaged.

However, no deaths have been registered so far and the situation has been settled in these provinces, he added.

Along with army and related agencies, the Ministry has sent officials to help the suffering and have repaired their homes, distributed medicines and equipment, as well as noted the damage caused.

