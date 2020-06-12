Today’s Online Travel Expo 2020 Features Huge Discounts

Today marks the Online Travel Expo 2020 with bargain shoppers seeing huge discounts upon logging in to the online event.

The Expo comes at the perfect time when the fourth phase of lockdown, to begin on June 15, which will see domestic-travel stimulus packages on the table in an effort to boost the economy.

Such deals as Kum Lung Jai (Encouragement) and Tiew Pun Suk (Trips to share happiness) will be submitted to the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today.

The tourism stimulus measures are scheduled for launch in July, and follow the Bt5,000 remedial handouts aimed at boosting the economy and helping overcome virus-related hardship.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is also promoting discounted packages as they have teamed up with the Line chat app to offer “TAT: Shop, Find, Eat, Travel around Thailand.” The deal runs from July to August and will feature deals on hotels, accommodations, restaurants, spas, packages, tours, water parks and theme parks, as well as local products.

Other companies such as Accor, which operates the Pullman and Mercure hotel chains and Centara Group hotels are offering discounted packages with Accor reportedly featuring discounts of up to 33 per cent while Centara Group is featuring rooms starting at Bt960 per night.

Dhevan Dara Resort & Spa is promoting its Beach Villas at Bt3,000-Bt17,000, Dusit Hotels & Resorts are giving an extra night’s stay for free until 2022, and the Okura Prestige Bangkok is giving discounted Foot Scrub and Foot Massage packages from Bt688-Bt2,934.

For the deals starting today, you can log into http://expo2020.worldrewardsolutions.com.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand