Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 25) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 25)
Today
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
High 81°
Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%
Sunrise: 6:05 am Sunset: 6:30 pm
Tonight
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Low 74°
Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%
Moonrise: 7:34 pm Moonset: 8:22 pm
The Next 36 Hours…
Hourly…
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 pm
SOURCE: Weather.com
