Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 28) | Samui Times

Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 28)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy in the afternoon, with the possibility of more thunderstorms.
High 78°
Winds ESE AT 10 to 15 mph. 80% chance of rain.
Sunrise at 6.04 am – Sunset at 6.31 pm
Tonight
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Low 74°
Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. 60% chance of rain
Moonrise: 9:59 pm Moonset: 11:00 pm
The Next 36 Hours…
Hourly…
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 pm
SOURCE: Weather.com
