Connect with us

Koh Samui News

Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 28)

Samui Times Editor

Published

3 hours ago

on

Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 28) | Samui Times

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy in the afternoon, with the possibility of more thunderstorms.

High 78°

Winds ESE AT 10 to 15 mph. 80% chance of rain.

Sunrise at 6.04 am – Sunset at 6.31 pm

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Low 74°

Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. 60% chance of rain

Moonrise: 9:59 pm  Moonset: 11:00  pm

The Next 36 Hours…

Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 28) | News by Samui Times

Hourly…

Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 28) | News by Samui Times

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 pm 

SOURCE: Weather.com

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending