Top 10 mistakes when using a face mask | Samui Times

Governments all around the world that are dealing with the harsh effects of the Covid-19 virus outbreak and are recommending that citizens should wear face masks when out in public. Researchers have found that people may be able to transmit the virus for days without showing symptoms, and wearing a mask may reduce your exposure to the virus.

But what masks are best to use?

Are you doing the right thing when it comes to using a face mask?

Here are 10 top tips when using a face mask – suggested by medical professionals:

Don’t cross-contaminate – If you have worn a mask once, it has already been contaminated by whatever. If you then take the mask off and place it on a surface, that surface is now also contaminated. Don’t touch your mask with dirty hands – If you contaminate your mask even from the outside, you can get easily infected. Even taking off your face mask and then reapplying it with contaminated hands can move the bacteria or virus directly into the breathable area. Make sure your hands are clean before adjusting the mask and if possible try your best to avoid touching your face in general. Try not to wear the same mask all day – Really, a mask should be change or disinfected every 2 hours, if possible. Otherwise, viral particles can accumulate on it and you are more likely to breathe them in. Wear your mask properly – If you are not wearing your mask properly, for example, you are wearing the mask from under your nose, it will not protect you from infection. It may protect others of you are coughing but it will not protect you if someone else is infected and is coughing or sneezing. The correct way to wear a mask is to fit the mask properly on the nose, and extended it so that it fits right under your chin. This is to ensure maximum coverage. Apart from being a weird fashion accessory, the mask will be doing nothing if not worn properly. Don’t put your mask on too late – If you are entering an area of risk and then you put a make on you are still susceptible to inhaling the particles in the air. You must put a mask on whenever you are out in public and before you enter an area of risk. Don’t assume that because you are wearing a mask you are completely covered – The truth is, although mask as a great way to reduce your risk of infection. It is not 100% reliable. it will only decrease the risk. Experts say…”Ultimately, social distancing is king.” A surgical mask is not designed to provide a barrier between your respiratory system and all viruses and bacteria but social distancing helps protect you from viral particles sneezed and coughed into the air by people who may not know that they are sick yet. Don’t Spray your mask with chemicals – Applying any chemical like Lysol to the mask that makes it wet is bad. You can spray it to sanitise lightly, and then put it in a bag. But do not saturate it. Beware when getting the mask wet – when a mask becomes wet, it becomes less effective and needs to be changed to a dry one. Avoid touching the mask with your tongue as touching the mask with your tongue makes it wet and more porous. Make sure you’re wearing the mask the right way – Although it’s sometimes hard to tell, face mask has a front side (that is usually coloured, textured or has the brand name) and a backside (that is usually white and more cotton-like). Make sure you are always wearing your mask on the right side as it is designed this way so that particles are properly filtered. Don’t think all masks are the same – Different masks have different uses. N95 mask filters out 95% of bacteria and viruses if they are correctly fitted to your face. N95 is what healthcare workers use to better protect themselves when caring for sick patients but a surgical mask is designed to contain your droplets to help protect those around you.You need to know which kind of mask you are wearing so you are aware of how it protects you.N95 masks are great, specifically for healthcare providers. But for public use, medical professionals suggest cloth or homemade masks, especially for everyday use.

Ultimately, face masks are only as reliable as the user and the way it’s worn. If you are not using or wearing your face mask effectively, you will not be protected and redeem all the benefits wearing a face mask.

SOURCE: Eat this, Not That