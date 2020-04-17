TOT phone booths are being transformed into Covid-19 testing boxes | Samui Times

Breaking News
TOT phone booths are being transformed into Covid-19 testing boxes
Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is turning TOT phone booths into Covid-19 test kiosks to reduce the risk of infections that health workers face due to the lack of personal protective equipment.
Selected stalls will be washed and fitted with holes, allowing health workers to place their arms and collect samples from patients and has a positive pressure fan and filtration system to avoid particulate matter.
TOT’s vice president Morakot Thienmontree claims that 50 COVID boxes will be completely distributed to selected hospitals by the end of the month.
While telephone booth usage has declined dramatically over the recent decades, one thing we can remember is Mr. Chanwis Bunjongkarn, former TOT director at Phuket, saying…
“The TOT, as a public corporation, does not run a phone booth on profit. They meet the public interest to offer readily accessible services to all groups of people. ”
It seems like TOT’s has officially achieved its goal now more than ever, during this time of crisis.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Department
