Many in the tourism sector say they are not worried about the possible emergency decree extension as they say their businesses are flexible.

With domestic tourism chosen as the most realistic savior of the Thai economy, The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says he is planning to ask for domestic tourism to begin in provinces where there have been no new coronavirus cases reported in the last 21 days.

The plans to reopen in these areas will support tourism businesses and help decrease the chances of employees being laid off.

Mr Phiphat said the Ministry needs to change curfew hours, which the Minister would negotiate with the Ministry of Transport if it extends the curfew.

A stronger baht favored the outbound trips last year, but domestic travel was robust over the last six months.

With those domestic tourism numbers, Thailand has a strong chance of improving the economy is domestic tourism is encouraged.

Mr. Phiphat said foreign tourists are likely to make a comeback with 1 million tourists slated for the month of October, having between 10-11 million tourists this year, after having welcomed 6.69 million international tourists during the first quarter.

However, Chairman of the Tourism Council (TCT), Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, said that an emergency decree should be extended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

But Chairat says only certain venues should be under closer watch.

“The government should seriously tackle sensitive areas, such as nightclubs or pubs, which previously were the epicentre of the coronavirus spread, instead of strictly controlling the entire system,” Chairat said.

Tourism operators met with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Thursday, because most of the them still are waiting for soft loans under an agreement signed by the Government Savings Bank (GSB) with the Ministry on 27 March.

He said that 3,073 tourism operators have already applied for loans worth 12,7 billion baht, with only 36 cases valued at 87,2 million or 1,0% of that.

Some 1,337 cases were dismissed.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post