The Minister of Tourism and Sports disagrees with the Songkran Replacement Holiday dates by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and will propose different dates this Friday (5 June).

Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said that three days of substitution for Songkran shouldn’t be similar to other holidays. Explaining that he did not want a large number of people to be travelling at one time, Pipat said he would suggest that replacement holidays be spread over the year.

Pipat added that passengers 18 and older could enrol in the “Traveling and Sharing Happiness” tourist incentives package (Tyo Pan Suc) to receive hotel discount vouchers. “If eligible applicants are mostly Bangkokian, they will travel mainly to Hua Hin and Pattaya,” he said.

Responding to the proposal of the Association of Thai Travel Agencies (ATTA) to open Thailand in July for travellers from non-Covid-19 countries, the Minister expressed his desire to see foreign visitors back to Thailand as quickly as possible.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand