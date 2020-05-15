Business News
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
This is partially due to the fact that many nations are already dealing with the pandemic and are banning overseas travel to stop the contagion.
All borders to Thailand are still closed and most foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter Thailand for most of this year, with the exception that Chinese tourists may be allowed to enter in July because China has largely controlled the outbreak of Covid-19.
But even with Chinese visitors taking up some of the slack, the near-future situation is still overwhelming.
“We expect the Covid-19 outbreak to end by the beginning of 2021 and travel should once again begin once the vaccine is found. The tourism sector in Chonburi should return to normal by the second quarter of next year, “said Teerin Tanyawattanakul, President of the Chonburi Chamber of Commerce.
The private sector is working on tourism stimulus measures to be proposed to the government. The proposal will focus on domestic travel to help tourism businesses survive before preparations can be made to take in foreign tourists once the outbreak is over.
In the meantime, Step 2 of the relaxation of the measure is being negotiated with the provincial authorities about the possibility of lifting restrictions on golf courses, parks, hotels, resorts, restaurants and tourist attractions in the province.
It is assumed that Thai nationals will be permitted to travel abroad by the beginning of July, and that the government will soon allow interprovincial to travel if the number of new Covid-19 cases remains small.
“TCT predicts that the number of tourists in 2021 will match the number in 2019. Hence, it is important for operators in the tourism sector to start preparing for the influx, “said Thanate.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15)
Koh Samui Part Of Large Scale Food Pantry Effort
Hotel Investors May Seize Tourism Blow Opportunities
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Small Business Aid Eligibility May Be Difficult To Determine
Regional Illicit Drug Trade Thriving In Covid-19 Era
Phuket Airport Reopens With Restrictions This Saturday
Thailand’s Train Services Adjust To Handle Social Distancing Measures
Koh Samui Weather (May 15)
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
24 Arrested In Koh Samui For Violating Emergency Decree
Koh Phangan Murder: Spaniard Arrested
Koh Samui A Perfect Candidate For Travel Bubbles
Chiang Mai Can Breathe Again As Air Quality Improves
Ken Chung Former Koh Samui Honorary Consul Dies
Thailand Social Distancing: Is it Working?
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login