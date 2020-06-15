image
Tourist Attractions Prepare For Phase 4 Of Covid-19 Relaxation

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered all provincial governors to manage their tourist attractions in preparation for Phase 4 of Covid-19 lockdown relaxation, which begins tomorrow.

The ministry’s permanent secretary said yesterday that after Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered related authorities to manage beach attractions, the ministry instructed provincial governors nationwide to manage their tourist attractions as follows:

  • Prepare tourist attractions, including natural, community, and historical attractions, to welcome tourists with a focus on managing tourism to drive the economy and prevent the spread of Covid-19
  • Arrange areas in tourist attractions, such as stores, venues, rest and event areas, and parking spaces to enable people to maintain social distancing
  • Manage traffic to avoid congestion
  • Initiate measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as maintaining cleanliness at attractions and setting up hand sanitising checkpoints
  • Urge entrepreneurs and tourists to use the ThaiChana mobile app and create awareness of the importance of using the app to enable the government to track Covid-19 patients.
(Photo: Bangkok Post)

SOURCE: Nation Thailand 

