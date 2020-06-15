Beaches
Tourist Attractions Prepare For Phase 4 Of Covid-19 Relaxation
Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered all provincial governors to manage their tourist attractions in preparation for Phase 4 of Covid-19 lockdown relaxation, which begins tomorrow.
The ministry’s permanent secretary said yesterday that after Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered related authorities to manage beach attractions, the ministry instructed provincial governors nationwide to manage their tourist attractions as follows:
- Prepare tourist attractions, including natural, community, and historical attractions, to welcome tourists with a focus on managing tourism to drive the economy and prevent the spread of Covid-19
- Arrange areas in tourist attractions, such as stores, venues, rest and event areas, and parking spaces to enable people to maintain social distancing
- Manage traffic to avoid congestion
- Initiate measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as maintaining cleanliness at attractions and setting up hand sanitising checkpoints
- Urge entrepreneurs and tourists to use the ThaiChana mobile app and create awareness of the importance of using the app to enable the government to track Covid-19 patients.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
