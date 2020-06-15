Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered all provincial governors to manage their tourist attractions in preparation for Phase 4 of Covid-19 lockdown relaxation, which begins tomorrow.

The ministry’s permanent secretary said yesterday that after Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered related authorities to manage beach attractions, the ministry instructed provincial governors nationwide to manage their tourist attractions as follows:

Prepare tourist attractions, including natural, community, and historical attractions, to welcome tourists with a focus on managing tourism to drive the economy and prevent the spread of Covid-19

Arrange areas in tourist attractions, such as stores, venues, rest and event areas, and parking spaces to enable people to maintain social distancing

Manage traffic to avoid congestion

Initiate measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as maintaining cleanliness at attractions and setting up hand sanitising checkpoints

Urge entrepreneurs and tourists to use the ThaiChana mobile app and create awareness of the importance of using the app to enable the government to track Covid-19 patients.

