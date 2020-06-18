Trat Hotels Offering ‘One Night Stay Get One-Night Free’

Fifty-one hotels and resorts in the province of Trat have entered in a ‘one night stay get one-night free’ tourist marketing drive in new normal conditions.

The Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), chaired a meeting in which preparations were discussed for a tourism promotion project in the province.

Along with hotels and resorts operators in the eastern province, Viyada Srong, the President of the Trat Tourism Association, was present to help the promotion ‘Stay one night, get one night free.’

Those who stay at hotels or towns in Trat for the night and pay room rates from 500 to 7,500 baht a night have the privilege of staying free of charge for an extra night.

51 hotels and resorts in Trat endorse the initiative. It will take place between July and September this year.

The Music & Bar Restaurant

The Music Bar & Restaurant president, Apisak Padungsin, said that after the restrictions on bars and entertainment centres have been removed, over 100 workers will be able to return to work. All necessary anti-contagion measures have been taken by the venue. He said the government should find a vaccine quickly, restore tourists’ trust and revitalise the economy.

Chiang Mai Zoo

Chiang Mai Zoo reopened for the first time in Chiang Mai province with free admissions.

Tickets can be booked at www.chiangmaizoo.com or via the smartphone application “Eventpop.”

The zoo adheres exclusively to the daily tourism guidelines. Precautionary activities include visitors to screen, allow visitors to check-in and check-out with the Thai Chana online Government website, encourage social distance and include sanitizers for alcohol-based hands around the site. Both zoo buildings and equipment are disinfected thoroughly. Bookings from 15 to 30 June 2020 already account for over 70% of capacity.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail