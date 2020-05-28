Breaking News
True Online Censors PornHub Then Reverses After Online Outrage
Thai people have received confirmation that, indeed, their attempts to access online porn, has been banned by True Online.
“We have restricted access to PornHub because it has inappropriate content,” the company tweeted on Monday in response to a customer’s question.
Netizens didn’t take kindly to the company’s censorship as they called for a boycott of True.
“True Online, can’t we be horny?,” user @S0ME1FAIR tweeted.
“The point is not whether PornHub is moral or immoral, but what rights allow True to decide whether it is appropriate?” @_wawao tweeted.
In response to the netizens’ fury, the company later walked back its statement a few hours later, saying that the website was not indeed blocked.
“The admin would like to apologize for the misinformation. The website is not blocked. If you have any problems accessing it, please contact us for further inspection,” the company tweeted.
However, some users reported that the website is still inaccessible as of Tuesday. Clearly, some netizens have placed pleasure above the law, which can send people in Thailand to jail for up to five years or fine them in amounts up to 100,000 baht.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
