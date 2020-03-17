Two bombs injure up to 18 in Yala this morning

Two small bombs have exploded in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala’s muang district this morning. The incident happened around 10.30am. It’s believed that five provincial police (or soldiers) and three media were wounded in the two explosions.

Whilst some media are reporting specific injuries, Thai PBS is reporting that 18 people were hurt in the two explosions.

The first of the two bombs went off just before 10.30am in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in the main Yala city. Just after the first, another bomb, hidden in a white pick-up parked near the entrance to the same offices also went off.

The secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, Rear Admiral Somkiart Pholprayoon, was inside the offices at the time hosting a meeting with governors and health officials discussing coronavirus prevention in five southern provinces.

Thailand’s southern provinces, principally Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, have been the site of up to 7,000 deaths, over a 20 year period, as a local insurgency rages over long-simmering border and religious issues.