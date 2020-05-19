Connect with us

Coronavirus Cases

Two New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 19)

Samui Times Editor

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

Covid-19 National Numbers

Thailand reported two additional cases of the new Covid-19 virus on Tuesday, bringing total cases to 3,033. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.

The two new cases were the daughter and son-in-law of a previously confirmed Covid-19 patient in Narathiwat.

Surat Thani

(Photo: PR Surat)

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

