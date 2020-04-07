Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui | Samui Times

News
Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui
On Sunday, officials announced in a press conference, that there are now two more Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui. This was the 5th and 6th confirmed case in the Koh Samui area. The two new infections are an 18 year old male and a 2 year old girl. These are both the children of a woman who was the confirmed case #4.
Currently, both patients are staying at Koh Samui Hospital. Sources say their symptoms are mild and they are still in “normal condition”.
Family members of the newly infected cases are under surveillance, especially the father of the family, who was predominantly surrounded by the 3 patients (confirmed case 4, 5 and 6), but has not found any symptoms of the virus. Despite this, he is still being monitored closely.
In this case, authorities have mentioned that it is a clear cluster of the virus in one family and Samui citizens should not be alarmed that the infection might spread.
But it is predicted that the number of infected people will possibly increase. Although, officials claim this will depend on the cooperation of the people whether they will self-quarantine, surveillance any symptoms and protect themselves from infection at all times.
In preparation for the worst, Koh Samui Hospital has doubled the number of rooms from 12 rooms to 24 rooms, with another 24 being renovated for patients with severe symptoms, which are expected to be completed within this week. Koh Samui Hospital has also received the support from a private hospital to use 9 of their rooms and prepared a field hospital that can support more than 30 rooms.
