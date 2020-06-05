UK Bans Casual Sex In New Lockdown Rules | Samui Times

Brits will have to wait to engage in hanky panky with anyone living outside of their homes as the UK has banned casual hookups. The law is part of the new Covid-19 lockdown measures that the government has instilled in an effort to cut down on indoor socialising.

Up until Monday, any person who was found to be visiting another’s house would have been found to breach the country’s lockdown rules. But now, both people involved could be prosecuted after the government amended The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 bill.

The previous rule simply stated people should “stay at home” and avoid all but essential travel, leaving out specific wording about meeting in private places.

​But the amendment to the bill now says only those with “reasonable excuses” will be allowed to meet indoors, with sex not listed as one of those excuses.

“No person may, without reasonable excuse, stay overnight at any place other than the place where they are living,” it says.

The old adage of ‘it takes two to tango’ clearly has consequences under the amended law. Clearly, the government is not fooling around with keeping everything on lockdown.

SOURCE: The Evening Standard