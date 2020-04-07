UK struggling to control Covid-19 outbreak, UK PM moved into intensive care | Samui Times

News
UK struggling to control Covid-19 outbreak, UK PM moved into intensive care
On Sunday, the United Kingdom had its highest rise in death, with 708 deaths in one single day. Yesterday the UK suffered 439 additional deaths.
These figures were released by the department of health and social care, they also suggested that around 5,373people have now died in the UK since the outbreak unleashed in January.
And today it has been confirmed by Downing Street that the UK prime minister Boris Johnson has now been moved into intensive care in an apparent escalation of his condition.
Not only had the UK recorded it’s highest death rate on Sunday but also devastatingly had their youngest victim to die from Covid-19 virus.
UK Cabinet Minister, Michael Gove, said in a press meeting on Saturday…
“Our thoughts today are with the family of the five year old child with underlying health conditions who tragically died” now the youngest UK death related to complications involving Covid-19.”
Previously the youngest known casualty of the Covid-19 virus was a 13 year old boy, not known to have any health conditions, who sadly died in hospital on Monday.
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to take a heavy toll in the UK with 41,903 confirmed cases, a 3,735 increase from the day prior. The government has also confirmed seven healthcare workers have also died so far from the virus.
SOURCE:CNN | The Independent
