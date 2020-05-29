UK Study Finds 1 In 10 Diabetics With Covid-19 Die | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
UK Study Finds 1 In 10 Diabetics With Covid-19 Die
In a study of more than 1,300 Covid-19 patients with diabetes, the UK’s Journal Diabetologia has determined that one in ten of those patients succumb to the virus.
The reasoning? Increased BMI, or body mass index, which is a ratio of a person’s height to weight.
The study also found that those patients with higher BMI’s also are at an increased risk of needing mechanical ventilation which is a contributing factor to an increased risk of death from the coronavirus.
The study found two-thirds of the diabetics patients were men and the average age across both sexes.
“The presence of diabetic complications and increased age increase the risk of death,” the researchers said.
“Increased BMI” — body mass index, a ratio of height to weight — “is also associated with both increased risk of needing mechanical ventilation and with increased risk of death.”
However, lower control of blood sugar didn’t appear to impact a patient’s outcome from battling Covid-19.
“Microvascular complications” which affect the eyes, kidney and nerves, were found in nearly half of the patients. The patients monitored for the study were admitted to 53 French hospitals from March 10 to March 31.
Problems related to larger arteries in the heart, brain and legs were reported in more than 40 percent of the patients.
The presence of either type of these complications doubled the death risk by the seventh day of hospitalization.
Diabetics Infected With Covid-19 over 75 years old were 14 times more likely to die than those 55 or younger.
Also by the seventh day of hospitalization, a fifth of patients had been intubated on ventilators, and a tenth had died. Nearly a quarter of patients had been discharged by this day.
The study confirmed that insulin and other treatments modifying blood sugar were not a risk factor for severe forms of Covid-19 and should be continued for diabetic people. Other significant risk factors included heart disease, high blood pressure, and a history of lung disease.
Diabetes is a growing public health problem in Thailand with 1 in 10 adults diagnosed with the disease. There are over one million more Thai people suffering from diabetes now as compared with 10 years ago.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
