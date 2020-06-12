UK To Launch Digital Trade With Asia-Pacific Region | Samui Times

Asia News
UK To Launch Digital Trade With Asia-Pacific Region
The United Kingdom is launching a new digital trade network for the Asia and Pacific region in order to increase the international trade and investment economy.
The move is part of a strategy to turn itself into a global tech leader with a three-year pilot scheme titled Digital Trade Network in Asia Pacific.
With a budget of 314 billion Thb, the scheme is targeting tech businesses that are wanting to enter an international platform.
“We’re creating a new digital trade network – starting in Asia Pacific – to help our firms break into new markets and negotiating cutting edge digital chapters in our free trade agreements,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the recent opening of London Tech Week Connect.
He said the UK “will strive with our friends to design global standards for emerging technologies, safeguarding our values of freedom, openness and pluralism.”
Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific Natalie Black said the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that digital economy is more important than ever. “Strengthening the UK’s partnership with Asia Pacific through this new Digital Trade Network will allow us to create new collaborations, driving trade and investment and ensuring we all benefit from the best global digital innovation,” she said.
