Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui | Samui Times

The body of a Ukrainian woman was found yesterday on Koh Samui, nearly two weeks after she went missing.

Bo Put police have launched a murder investigation into the death of the 32-year-old woman, who was found off of Soi Pracharat Pattana in a wooded area. She had been reported missing by her husband, also from Ukraine, almost two weeks earlier, according to Capt. Supoj Khaokwan.

The woman entered Thailand on June 14, 2019, and had been living on the island with her husband and child.

Her body was first found by Uten Wiangnon, an employee at a hotel in the area. Uten told police that he was looking for mushrooms when he noticed an odor. He then called his wife and a community leader to the scene before discovering the body, police said.

Investigators did not specify why the death was being treated as a likely murder. Furthermore, the woman’s name has not been announced until her family has been notified.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok