Breaking News
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
After police intitially suspected a Ukrainian woman was murdered on Koh Samui, they are now saying her death may have been from suicide.
Police at first suspected Olha Frolova, 32, was murdered after details of a love triangle came to light, but now medical examiners say there were no visible signs of a struggle-leading them to say that her death was likely a suicide.
“There is no evidence of assault, stabbing, or asphyxiation on her body,” Bo Phut police superintendent Yutthana Sirisombat said. “Her husband and ex-husband also said that she suffered from severe depression. She had no home, income, or job, so we believe that these factors might have led to suicide.”
Frolova’s body was recovered Sunday by a local, two weeks after her husband reported her missing on May 25. Her body was found covered with banana leaves at the scene, leading police to suspect a possible homicide at first.
However, the investigation will reportedly continue because police are still waiting for a detailed autopsy report, the superintendent said. Police will also examine her laptop and diary which were found inside the luggage she left at the mall to gather more evidence, he added.
If you are thinking about suicide, call the mental health hotline at 1323, toll-free and available all 24 hours.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
National Park To Reopen From July 1
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12)
Thailand Eyes Travel Bubbles With Low Risk Countries
Australia Unfazed By China’s Economic Threats
UK To Launch Digital Trade With Asia-Pacific Region
Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
Today’s Online Travel Expo 2020 Features Huge Discounts
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
Domestic Tourists May Get 3,000 THB Travel Credit
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login