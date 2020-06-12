Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide

After police intitially suspected a Ukrainian woman was murdered on Koh Samui, they are now saying her death may have been from suicide.

Police at first suspected Olha Frolova, 32, was murdered after details of a love triangle came to light, but now medical examiners say there were no visible signs of a struggle-leading them to say that her death was likely a suicide.

“There is no evidence of assault, stabbing, or asphyxiation on her body,” Bo Phut police superintendent Yutthana Sirisombat said. “Her husband and ex-husband also said that she suffered from severe depression. She had no home, income, or job, so we believe that these factors might have led to suicide.”

Frolova’s body was recovered Sunday by a local, two weeks after her husband reported her missing on May 25. Her body was found covered with banana leaves at the scene, leading police to suspect a possible homicide at first.

Col. Yutthana said her ex-husband also testified that Frolova was on medication and had a history of writing about death in her diary.

However, the investigation will reportedly continue because police are still waiting for a detailed autopsy report, the superintendent said. Police will also examine her laptop and diary which were found inside the luggage she left at the mall to gather more evidence, he added.

If you are thinking about suicide, call the mental health hotline at 1323, toll-free and available all 24 hours.

SOURCE: Khaosod English