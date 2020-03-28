Uk’s PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 | Samui Times

Latest News
Uk’s PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
55 year old, British PM, Boris Johnson, is one of the latest of politicians and celebrities to have diagnosed with Coronavirus (Covid-19). Mr Johnson was last seen last night, UK time, as he clapped outside his home as part of a nationwide gesture thanking National Health Service staff.
Boris says he developed “mild symptoms over the past 24 hours”, including a cough and temperature.
Mr Johnson has now self-isolated himself at No 10 Downing Street, the home of all British prime ministers. Boris is adamant that for now, he is fully capable to “continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”.
Mr Johnson says that he was working from home and self-isolating and “that’s entirely the right thing to do”.
“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”
In his own words…
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
Previously, the prime minister’s spokesman remarked that if Mr Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, as the first secretary of state, would be the selected minister to stand in.
The PM was tested at his home by NHS staff, on the personal advice of England’s chief medical physician, Professor Chris Whitty.
“So thank you to everybody who’s doing what I’m doing, working from home to stop the spread of the virus from household to household,” Mr Johnson said.
Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds is several months pregnant. Pregnant women are advised to be particularly stringent when following social distancing advice.
SOURCE: BBC
