Unemployed Teacher Caught With Child Porn | Samui Times

Chiang Mai News
Unemployed Teacher Caught With Child Porn
Police have arrested an unemployed teacher after finding child pornography on his computer in Chiang Mai province.
The 33-year-old man previously worked as a music and dance teacher before he was reportedly paying a LINE app group to download sexual images of children as young as 10 years old.
Chiang Mai police joined forces with Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) task force on Friday (June 19) and raided the house owned by Chai (whose surname was withheld.)
Officials arrested the man after finding pornographic images of both male and female children in two laptop computers, two mobile telephones and several USB flash drives and SD cards. Chai reportedly admitted that he had downloaded all the materials after joining a group on Line application that must pay for membership before downloading the files.
Chai was charged with possessing child pornographic material, which carries a maximum punishment of five years jail time, or Bt100,000 fine, or both.
Police will also investigate the Line group for possible involvement in human trafficking.
The ICAC task force has launched its “Save Children Operation” during Covid-19 situation when computer-related crimes have spiked. In 56 days of operations in 24 provinces, they have made 47 arrests and helped 100 victims, as well as seized more than 150,000 images of child porn.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
