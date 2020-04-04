Unemployment on the rise leaving many seeking benefits | Samui Times

Yesterday, the director-general of the Department of Employment, Suchart Phonchaiwisetkun, said… “In January, 74,775 people registered for the unemployment benefits and 84,177 registered in February, they included some of the people affected by Covid-19. ”

According to Suchart, in the month of March, as many as 144,861 people have registered for social security benefits related to unemployment, showing a 41.89% and 48.38% increase compared to January and February.

Recently, the Labour Ministry’s proposed to change the period and the rate of benefits people can receive when they lose their employment due to unforeseen circumstances, the Cabinet approved this on March 31.

Under the new order, if a business has been forced to stop operations in line with government procedures, such as to stopping the spread of the infection, the employees affected are entitled to 60% of their daily wages for up to 90 days. But this is only if employers can confirm that business has been affected by unexpected circumstances.

