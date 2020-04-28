Upcoming national holidays will not be postponed | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Upcoming national holidays will not be postponed
Thailand’s Customs Department agreed yesterday to not postpone the upcoming public holidays.
On Monday it was reported that the Cabinet was considering postponing the holidays as a preventative measure against COVID-19.
PM Prayut Chan-o-Cha chaired a meeting in the Santi Maitri building behind the Government House with the Coronary Center for Disease Infection Management 2019 (Covid-19).
One of the matters was the postponement of national holidays, it was said yesterday that it will be presented to the cabinet meeting. For the Cabinet to approve or disagree, on that day.
It has been officially announced today that the national holidays will remain as normal.
The holidays in question are:
- Friday, May 1, 2020, Labour Day
- Monday, May 4, 2020, Coronation Day
- Monday, May 6, 2020, Visakha Puja Day,
- May 11, Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day
Although the national holidays have not been postponed this time, officials still urge everyone to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary remains.
SOURCE:BrightTV
