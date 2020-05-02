Upcoming Strict and flexible measures | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Upcoming Strict and flexible measures
The Center for the Administration of the Situation of Covid-19 (CCSA) reports that some companies will be allowed to resume with the relaxation of the lockdown guidelines from 3 May 2020.
Restaurants and other places selling alcoholic beverages could be open on Friday, according to the Royal Gazette article. When reopened on Sunday, restaurants are not permitted to serve alcohol.
under the extended emergency decree up to May 31, measures will be as follows:
Flexible measures
The re-opening venues are classified into 6 categories:
- Markets – fresh markets, flea markets, floating markets, community markets, walking streets and street vendors.
- Food shops – drink shops, dessert and ice-cream shops, excluding those located within shopping malls.
- Retail businesses – supermarkets, convenience stores, carts, vendors, telecom shops and small restaurants, but physical distancing measures must be applied for sit-in customers
- Sports and recreation areas – parks and outdoor sporting venues, with the exception of team and completion sports, which will remain suspended.
- Beauty salons – only for hair; cutting, washing and drying
- Pet salons and pet nurseries
Strict measures
- Prohibiting persons from leaving home during the six-hour curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and strict travel restrictions
- Prohibiting mass gatherings, including a temporary prohibition on conducting mass gathering activities and entering areas or places with crowds of people. including a temporary prohibition of engaging in activities that are at risk of spreading the virus.
- Maintaining restrictions on inter-provincial travel – people must refrain from or delay travelling across provincial areas if it is not a necessity.
- Maintaining controls on travel into Thailand by land, sea and air. including a ban of all incoming flights until May 31.
The public is nevertheless also urged to obey general principles to avoid COVID-19 and remain safe during their job.
SOURCE: Pr Government ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thai baht rises by 3% against USD over the last month
Upcoming Strict and flexible measures
22 days with no confirmed cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Those visiting Surat Thani from Phuket must self-quarantine
Koh Samui weather (May 2)
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
SCB re-opens 292 stores nationwide
CCSA worry people traveling over the long weekend will cause Covid-19 relapse
Phuket airport will closed until at least May 16
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
Two day ‘escape clause’ to buy alcohol before re-imposing bans
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
PM Prayut urges for patience
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login