Thailand Forecast
Upper Thailand Forecasts Extreme Temperatures While Rain Blankets South
Thunderstorms and winds are expected to produce 2 meter waves in the Andaman Sea prompting an advisory for small boats to stay away and bigger ones to “proceed with caution.”
Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
- Northern region: Hot to very hot with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the area, gusty wind is possible; temperature lows of 24-30 degrees and highs of 38-41 degrees Celsius.
- Northeastern region: Hot to very hot with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area, gusty wind is possible, temperature lows of 24-29 degrees and highs of 35-40 degrees Celsius.
- Central region: Hot with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area, gusty wind and heavy rain are possible; temperature lows of 26-29 degrees, highs of 38-39 degrees Celsius.
- Eastern region: Hot with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area, gusty wind is possible in some areas; temperature lows of 25-29 degrees, highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
- Southern region (east coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers and heavy rain in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-29 degrees, highs of 32-37 degrees Celsius; waves less than a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
- Southern region (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 31-32 degree Celsius; waves 2 metres high and more than 2 metres during thundershowers.
- Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 28-30 degrees, highs of 36-39 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
