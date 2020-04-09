US President calls out WHO in Covid-19 crisis | Samui Times

US President Trump has publicly castigated the World Health Organisation for the second day in a row. The situation left the WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to defend the WHO and its work during the Covid-19 crisis.

The first allegation from Trump against the WHO, was as on Tuesday. Trump, when he said the organisation must “get its priorities right” causing the US to consider conducting a study to decide whether it is worth continuing funding for the WHO.

The US is one of the WHO’s largest voluntary funders, the WHO’s data shows they contribute around 15% to its overall budget.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, says…

“The administration is re-evaluating our funding of the WHO. Organisations have to work and they have to deliver the outcomes for which they were intended.”

Trump also accused the WHO of being “very China-centric” and says they “really blew” their pandemic response.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

“They called it wrong. They really – they missed the call, And we’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it, and we’re going to see.”

Tedros has since dismissed all the comments by saying…

“We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind. Please, unity at a national level, no using Covid or political points. Second, honest solidarity at the global level and honest leadership from the US and China.”

SOURCE: BBC