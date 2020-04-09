US President calls out WHO in Covid-19 crisis | Samui Times

News
US President calls out WHO in Covid-19 crisis
US President Trump has publicly castigated the World Health Organisation for the second day in a row. The situation left the WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to defend the WHO and its work during the Covid-19 crisis.
The first allegation from Trump against the WHO, was as on Tuesday. Trump, when he said the organisation must “get its priorities right” causing the US to consider conducting a study to decide whether it is worth continuing funding for the WHO.
The US is one of the WHO’s largest voluntary funders, the WHO’s data shows they contribute around 15% to its overall budget.
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, says…
“The administration is re-evaluating our funding of the WHO. Organisations have to work and they have to deliver the outcomes for which they were intended.”
Trump also accused the WHO of being “very China-centric” and says they “really blew” their pandemic response.
The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020
“They called it wrong. They really – they missed the call, And we’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it, and we’re going to see.”
Tedros has since dismissed all the comments by saying…
“We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind. Please, unity at a national level, no using Covid or political points. Second, honest solidarity at the global level and honest leadership from the US and China.”
SOURCE: BBC
First confirmed Covid-19 case in Phang Nga – 8 year old boy
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
6 Thais hospitalised after returning from Japan
Immigration Bureau approves visa amnesty for foreigners
Thailand and US trade and economic chat "proactive"
BMA is offering home visits for Covid-19 testing
อัพเดท COVID-19 เกาะสมุย หายแล้ว 2 ยังไม่พบรายผู้ติดเชื้อเพิ่ม
ตม.ประกาศ ยืดเวลาวีซ่าต่างชาติ ถึง 30 เมษา ไม่ต้องมาต่อแถวยื่นเอกสาร
Thailand's inbound flight ban has been extended till April 18
National curfew starts today
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
Will the Thai government impose a 24 hour curfew?
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
Thailand temporarily suspends all incoming flights, until Monday night
Unemployment on the rise leaving many seeking benefits
Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
Immigration officials trying to secure new measures for foreigners seeking visa extensions
Phuket hotels must close from April 4
