Connect with us

News

US President calls out WHO in Covid-19 crisis

Samui Times Editor

Published

7 hours ago

on

US President calls out WHO in Covid-19 crisis | Samui Times
www.delawarepublic.org

US President Trump has publicly castigated the World Health Organisation for the second day in a row. The situation left the WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to defend the WHO and its work during the Covid-19 crisis.

The first allegation from Trump against the WHO, was as on Tuesday. Trump, when he said the organisation must “get its priorities right” causing the US to consider conducting a study to decide whether it is worth continuing funding for the WHO.

The US is one of the WHO’s largest voluntary funders, the WHO’s data shows they contribute around 15% to its overall budget.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, says…

“The administration is re-evaluating our funding of the WHO. Organisations have to work and they have to deliver the outcomes for which they were intended.”

Trump also accused the WHO of being “very China-centric” and says they “really blew” their pandemic response.

“They called it wrong. They really – they missed the call, And we’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it, and we’re going to see.”

Tedros has since dismissed all the comments by saying…

“We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind. Please, unity at a national level, no using Covid or political points. Second, honest solidarity at the global level and honest leadership from the US and China.”

SOURCE: BBC

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Tip-Off Page

Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here

Trending