Vietjet Suspend 2 Pilots For Runway Calamity | Samui Times

Two Vietjet pilots and six crew members were suspended for operating an aircraft which sledded off the runway at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in the capital of Ho Chi Minh, on Sunday during bad weather, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, there were no injuries. Although the two pilots had their licenses temporarily suspended by the country’s air authority.

On Sunday after midday, the aircraft departed from Phu Quoc Island, VietJet claimed the incident was due to heavy rain and strong winds, said a representative of the airline.

Although affecting hundreds of flights, the airport closed the runway on Sunday but since then the airport has reopened and returned back to normal today.

