Vietnamese Return Home From Thailand And India | Samui Times

Today, hundreds of Vietnamese citizens have returned home from Thailand and India on a specially arranged flight.

All 340 passengers were quarantined after receiving medical evaluations upon landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta.

Some of the passengers leaving India were Buddhist monks and nuns who had been on a retreat before the country was locked down, leaving them stranded.

The journey to reach the New Delhi departing flight was long as many had to travel across India.

Vietnam authorities, embassies in India and Vietnam Airlines organized the flights which mark the second batch of repatriation flights to Vietnam this week.

The first batch saw 300 Vietnamese citizens arriving from Thailand on Monday with the same health measures undertaken for the group.

Vietnamese authorities say they will continue to deploy commercial flights to bring their citizens back following the direction of the Prime Minister.

Many flights have brought home Vietnamese citizens living in Europe, the UAE, Russia, Canada and the US in the past month alone.

