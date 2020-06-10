Volunteer Teachers Recruited To Help Remote Students | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Volunteer Teachers Recruited To Help Remote Students
After Thailand’s unsuccessful attempt at moving schools to online learning due to Covid-19, volunteer teachers have been dispersed into rural areas to give students a helping hand.
The Equitable Education Fund recruited the 500 volunteers to assist around 80,000 students who are largely in villages located in the mountains and islands.
The aid comes after those students in remote areas were largely unable to access wifi and computers for learning online. Such problems as asking questions, getting help from the teacher and parents being unable to help with the curriculum have left many students without access to education.
“Long-distance learning isn’t easy to adapt to. Parents may not be able to help their children grabble with the content of some on-air classes,” an EEF official said.
Thailand’s government schools are set to reopen on July 1.
Volunteers have also been educating those in rural areas about preventing the spread of Covid-19.
