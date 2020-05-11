Water Rate Discounts Approved Between April – June

Today, Eastern Water Resources Development and Management (EASTW) informed that the Board of Directors Meeting on 8 May approved the company to provide discounted water bills to the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) in the contract at EASTW.

Selling tap water to PWA at the rate of 1.5 – 20% discount for 3 months (April – June 2020) in Sattahip water supply area, which is distributed directly to the public

This is in support of the government’s policy to help the people who are affected by the situation of Covid-19. outbreak.

Due to PWA, being the major shareholder of the company and is a state enterprise under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior. They Sent a courtesy request to the company Providing waterworks discounts to PWA in the contract that EASTW received from PWA and a concession from the Department of Water Resources.

There are a total of 3 contracts, with the Pattaya Waterworks and Koh Samui Waterworks giving a discount of 1.5% for 3 months (April – June 2020) and Sattahip waterworks at the rate of 20% for 3 months (April – June 2020)). , Amounting to 5.27 million baht

SOURCE: RYT9