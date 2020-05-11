Coronavirus News & Updates
Water Rate Discounts Approved Between April – June
Today, Eastern Water Resources Development and Management (EASTW) informed that the Board of Directors Meeting on 8 May approved the company to provide discounted water bills to the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) in the contract at EASTW.
Selling tap water to PWA at the rate of 1.5 – 20% discount for 3 months (April – June 2020) in Sattahip water supply area, which is distributed directly to the public
This is in support of the government’s policy to help the people who are affected by the situation of Covid-19. outbreak.
Due to PWA, being the major shareholder of the company and is a state enterprise under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior. They Sent a courtesy request to the company Providing waterworks discounts to PWA in the contract that EASTW received from PWA and a concession from the Department of Water Resources.
There are a total of 3 contracts, with the Pattaya Waterworks and Koh Samui Waterworks giving a discount of 1.5% for 3 months (April – June 2020) and Sattahip waterworks at the rate of 20% for 3 months (April – June 2020)). , Amounting to 5.27 million baht
SOURCE: RYT9Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Water Rate Discounts Approved Between April – June
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 6 New Cases
Koh Samui A Perfect Candidate For Travel Bubbles
22 Arrested In Koh Samui For Violating Emergency Decree
Thailand Social Distancing: Is it Working?
Thailand Switches Focus To High-Risk Groups With Covid-19 App
Thai Businesses And Ministries Discuss More Re-openings
Login To Learn: Thai Schools Preparing For Online Education
Survey Shows Most Thais Want Restrictions Lifted
Koh Phangan Murder: Spaniard Arrested
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login