Thailand weather update – heatwaves in the North and thunderstorms in the South | Samui Times

Thailand’s Meteorological Department forecast for today suggests that…

“A thermal low will blanket northern Thailand while winds from the south and southeast will bring humidity to the lower North, the Northeast, the Central and Eastern regions (forecasts for Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket below). Weather continues to be humid and unsettled in the south as the south-westerly monsoon starts to build strength. ”

“The combination of the thermal low and humidity will result in hot to very hot conditions in the greater North while thundershowers are likely in the lower North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions. The department has advised people to be prepared for potentially severe weather.”

The Meteorological outlook for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-25 degrees Celsius and highs of 37-41 °C.

Central region: Hot to very hot with Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 37-41.

Eastern region: Hot with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 24-28°C, highs of 33-38; waves a metre high, and higher offshore.

Southern region (east coast): Thundershowers in 40% of the areas; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-36; waves 1-2 metres high.

Southern region (west coast): Thundershowers in 40% of the areas; lows of 23-27 °C, highs of 34-33; waves a meter high, higher than a metre offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 26-27°C, highs of 36-38 degrees Celsius.

SOURCE: The Nation