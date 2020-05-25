Weather Warnings for Andaman Coast | Samui Times

Weather Warnings have been announced with predicted Heavy rain and storms until at least Thursday for most Andaman provinces.

For Ranong south, the weather bureau issued a warning to Satun. Winds brought by the southwestern seasonal monsoon may raise the Andaman Sea waves to a height of two metres.

Otherwise, less than half of the country is predicted to have spread rain, with 30 per cent of the rainfall over most of Greater Bangkok throughout the week.

The wet season officially began on May 18 and brought heavy wind on Saturday to eight provinces in the northern, north-eastern and central regions, destroying 272 homes without warning of injuries.

It was reported that drought is still prevalent in 29 northern, northeastern and eastern provinces.

