Weather Warnings for Andaman Coast | Samui Times

South Thailand News
Weather Warnings for Andaman Coast
Weather Warnings have been announced with predicted Heavy rain and storms until at least Thursday for most Andaman provinces.
For Ranong south, the weather bureau issued a warning to Satun. Winds brought by the southwestern seasonal monsoon may raise the Andaman Sea waves to a height of two metres.
Otherwise, less than half of the country is predicted to have spread rain, with 30 per cent of the rainfall over most of Greater Bangkok throughout the week.
The wet season officially began on May 18 and brought heavy wind on Saturday to eight provinces in the northern, north-eastern and central regions, destroying 272 homes without warning of injuries.
It was reported that drought is still prevalent in 29 northern, northeastern and eastern provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thailand’s Covid-19 Vaccine Looking To Start Human Testing Soon
Weather Warnings for Andaman Coast
Ancient Cave Murals Discovered in West Thailand
Thailand Monitoring US-China Conflict
Beware Of Fake Thai Chana Apps Stealing Information
Samui Health Pass App Under Trial For Covid-19 Monitoring
2 New Cases, 1 Death-Thailand Covid-19 Update-May 25
Covid-19 Frontline Healthcare Workers Get Help From Airbnb Partnership
Horses’ Return Expected For Hua Hin Beaches
CCSA Announce More Re-openings, But Bar And Clubs Will Remain Closed
Koh Samui Sea Turtles Make A Come Back
Bars And Pubs Looking To Reopen Soon
CCSA May Reopen Bars, Pubs And Clubs – Update
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
Samui Expat’s Orgonites May Offer A Multitude Of Benefits
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
Thai Airways Will Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees
Storms To Hit Nationwide Today
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login