Weekly Covid-19 Update | Samui Times

Weekly Covid-19 Update
Over the last week, the government have noticed as many as 144 cases, totalling to 29%, have developed within people’s families between April 4 – 10.
Yesterday, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin says…
“out of 495 cases, up to 56% in this group contracted the virus from family members, especially spouses.”
The second-highest amount of transmissions, occurred in workplaces at 28 %, followed by social gatherings at 18% and 3% from other sources.
There have also been 2 new deaths yesterday. A 36 year old Thai man, who worked at a pawn shop and a 65 year old Thai man, who worked as a cleaner in Bangkok.
This makes the total fatalities from Covid-19 in Thailand now stands at 35.
Taweesilp warns that the public needs to strictly follow instructions given by health officials in order to slow down the spread of the disease, As the country is already battling the Covid-19 virus with limited medical resources.
Taweesilp referred to the recommended social distancing measures by saying…
“They may need to sit on different sofas while watching TV together.”
Chief of the respiratory medicine department at Siriraj Hospital, Nithiphat Chiankun, posted on his Facebook that authorities are planning to boost virus-specific ICU bed numbers in Bangkok from 80 to 200 by May.
Meanwhile, hospitals located upcountry from the capital, which is currently only equipped with only 40 ICU beds, will also expand their capacity to 200, he added.
According to the CCSA, new Covid-19 cases has reduced by a third of the consecutive day to 33, bringing up the total number of infections to 2,551 with 1,218 patients are able to return home.
Of the new cases, 9 were among people in state quarantine, 8 Thai returnees from Indonesia and 1 returning from the US. The rest of the new cases were found within the provinces which have taken dramatic measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19. The number is as follows…
- 14 from Bangkok
- 5 from Yala
- 4 from Phuket
- 3 from Pattani
- 2 from Naratiwat
- 2 Sanut Sakhon
- 1 from Loei
- 1 from Chonburi
- 1 Nakhon Si Tammarat
So far, dozens of hospital personnel have been infected or quarantined because some patients failed to disclose symptoms or that they were in a high-risk group for infection.
