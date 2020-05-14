WHO Warns Coronavirus May Be Here To Stay | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
WHO Warns Coronavirus May Be Here To Stay
The new coronavirus may never disappear and the world will have to adapt to living with it continually, the World Health Organization has warned.
“We have a new virus entering the human population for the first time and therefore it is very hard to predict when we will prevail over it,” said Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies director.
With more than half of the world population being under some form of lockdown, it seems the virus has already changed the way we live since late last year.
Ryan noted that HIV has not gone away and this new virus could be something that we have to come to terms with, much like HIV.
Nonetheless, many countries are losing patience with the different measures imposed on them due to Covid-19.
“But our recommendation is still the alert at any country should be at the highest level possible,” stated WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
With Thailand amongst others easing restrictions, the WHO warned there was no way to guarantee that easing the restrictions would not trigger a second wave of infections.
“There is some magical thinking going on that lockdowns work perfectly and that unlocking lockdowns will go great. Both are fraught with dangers,” the Irish epidemiologist said.
But he insisted that in finding a way to conquer the virus was a chance for humanity to take major step forward by finding a vaccine and making it widely accessible.
“It’s a massive opportunity for the world,” Ryan said.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
