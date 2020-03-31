WHO warns the Covid-19 is “far from over” | Samui Times

The World Health Organisation announced today that the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is “far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the WHO, Takeshi Kasai, said “let me be clear. The epidemic is far from over in Asia and the Pacific. This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard, we need every country to keep preparing for large-scale community transmission, Countries with limited resources are a priority, such as Pacific Island nations, as they have to ship samples to other countries for diagnoses, and transportation restrictions are making that more difficult.”

“The WHO realises there is no one-size-fits-all approach but there are common tactics. Those are: finding, isolating and testing case early, tracing and quarantining contact quickly, and putting in place multiple public health interventions to place physical distance between people to slow and stop transmission.”

“We need to be clear that even with all of these measures, the risk will not go away as long as the pandemic continues. Rather, these measures can buy us valuable time to prepare,”

He warned that for countries that are seeing a decline of cases, they should not let down their guard, or the virus may come back with a vengeance.

WHO technical adviser, Matthew Griffith added that the WHO does not expect any country to be safe, as the coronavirus will eventually get everywhere.

“Whereas countries and areas in this region have shown how to flatten the curve, outbreaks continue to pop up in new places and importation remains a concern,”

“The focus of the epidemic is now on Europe, but that will likely shift to other regions”

The WHO urges governments at all levels in the region to stay engaged in efforts to combat the virus.

The Covid-19 virus first initiated in central China in late 2019. Now Infections have exceeded 770,000 cases worldwide, with the US, Italy and Spain overtaking mainland China in confirmed cases.

Covid-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which outbreak started in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei province.

SOURCE: Straits Times, INQUIRER.NET