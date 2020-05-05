Wholesalers get a reminder of national alcohol sales times | Samui Times

With the alcohol ban abolished in all but a few provinces across Thailand, government officials remind distributors and customers of the limits on when alcohol is bought and sold.

This warning comes after a wholesaler has been found to sell alcohol during the legally permitted hours of 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok.

As the restrictions on Covid-19 have been gradually alleviated throughout the region, the national ban on alcohol sales for home use was partially abolished on 3 May, except for a few provinces.

Purchasers are often told that sales are only available to take away and can not be consumed in public.

Restaurants are also told that they can not serve alcohol as part of their services at this time.

Supermarkets and convenience stores are now allowed to sell alcohol, with officials from the Department of Disease Control, in various premises in the provinces of Bangkok and Nonthaburi carrying out checks to ensure compliance.

The large chains such as Makro, Tesco Lotus and Big C all met the law and employees say that sales of alcohol are very high after the ban is lifted and stocks are sold very quickly.

In Nonthaburi, however, a wholesaler sold alcohol past its time limit, which was punished with a 10,000 baht fine and/or 6 months in prison.

SOURCE:Thai Residents