Wholesalers get a reminder of national alcohol sales times | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Wholesalers get a reminder of national alcohol sales times
With the alcohol ban abolished in all but a few provinces across Thailand, government officials remind distributors and customers of the limits on when alcohol is bought and sold.
This warning comes after a wholesaler has been found to sell alcohol during the legally permitted hours of 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok.
As the restrictions on Covid-19 have been gradually alleviated throughout the region, the national ban on alcohol sales for home use was partially abolished on 3 May, except for a few provinces.
Purchasers are often told that sales are only available to take away and can not be consumed in public.
Restaurants are also told that they can not serve alcohol as part of their services at this time.
Supermarkets and convenience stores are now allowed to sell alcohol, with officials from the Department of Disease Control, in various premises in the provinces of Bangkok and Nonthaburi carrying out checks to ensure compliance.
The large chains such as Makro, Tesco Lotus and Big C all met the law and employees say that sales of alcohol are very high after the ban is lifted and stocks are sold very quickly.
In Nonthaburi, however, a wholesaler sold alcohol past its time limit, which was punished with a 10,000 baht fine and/or 6 months in prison.
SOURCE:Thai ResidentsStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
84 Thai returnees tested Covid-19 positive out of 12,000
One new case -Thailand Covid-19 update (May 5)
“A second outbreak is inevitable” says Thai health official
Wholesalers get a reminder of national alcohol sales times
Is obesity a problem in Thailand?
Nearly 300 Thais return from Hong Kong and Maldives
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
False positive problems in Yala
Food exports down 13%
Koh Samui Weather (May 5)
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Local photographer brings history back to life
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
Two day ‘escape clause’ to buy alcohol before re-imposing bans
PM Prayut urges for patience
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login